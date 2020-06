Amenities

24hr maintenance garage internet access carpet

Fantastic home in warren with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Huge lot with plenty of yard space. Large basement area with tons of storage space. 1 car garage that has lot of room. New carpet in the living rooms and bedrooms.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2250. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



No Pets.

No Section 8.

Van Dyke Schools



