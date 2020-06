Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets extra storage

Great apartment for lease. Lots of natural light and clean. Large living area with nice flow to eat in dining room. Kitchen in clean with newer applicances and plenty of cabinet space. Extra pantry holds plenty. Bedroom is large with walk in closet and is bright and sunny. Hall Linen closet for extra storage. Bath has another closet and is spacious and clean. Laundry on site and separate storage in basement. Please see management remarks below. Agents please read all comments. Tenants are responsibility gas & electricity. Mgmt company does a full tenant screening (credit, criminal, income verification & landlord refs) 3x gross monthly rent income required. 1 MONTH security deposit with approved credit(600+ credit) and 1 1/2 month security deposit with a conditional approval (credit 525-599). 12 month lease minimum. No smoking. $50 app fee for all lease holders & $35 app fee for all other adult occupants. Schedule a showing today!