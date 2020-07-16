5363 ENGLISH Drive

Amenities
Beautiful and fully updated 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, 2 car attached garage, nicely finished basement, award winning Troy schools, move-in ready and appliances are included. Amazing inside! Hardwood floors throughout entire home, maple kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Kohler/Moen faucets. Master bath with glass 3D Mosaic & Euro Frameless glass shower door. Recessed lights, travertine flooring. Spacious brick paver patio and private backyard setting, fenced backyard and more...