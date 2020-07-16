All apartments in Troy
5363 ENGLISH Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

5363 ENGLISH Drive

5363 English Drive · (586) 354-3886
Location

5363 English Drive, Troy, MI 48085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and fully updated 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, 2 car attached garage, nicely finished basement, award winning Troy schools, move-in ready and appliances are included. Amazing inside! Hardwood floors throughout entire home, maple kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Kohler/Moen faucets. Master bath with glass 3D Mosaic & Euro Frameless glass shower door. Recessed lights, travertine flooring. Spacious brick paver patio and private backyard setting, fenced backyard and more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5363 ENGLISH Drive have any available units?
5363 ENGLISH Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5363 ENGLISH Drive have?
Some of 5363 ENGLISH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5363 ENGLISH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5363 ENGLISH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5363 ENGLISH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5363 ENGLISH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 5363 ENGLISH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5363 ENGLISH Drive offers parking.
Does 5363 ENGLISH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5363 ENGLISH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5363 ENGLISH Drive have a pool?
No, 5363 ENGLISH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5363 ENGLISH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5363 ENGLISH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5363 ENGLISH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5363 ENGLISH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5363 ENGLISH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5363 ENGLISH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
