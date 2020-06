5032 PRENTIS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

TROY SCHOOLS! BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOW ON THE MARKET FOR RENT! 4 BDRMS, 2 ½ UPDATED BATHS, APPROX 2300 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CARPETING AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS LIVING RM, WARM AND COZY FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE. 12X11 FORMAL DINING. GORGEOUS WHITE AND BRIGHT KITCHEN HAS NEW CABINETS, GRANITE TOPS AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. FF LAUNDRY. NOTE: BDRM SIZES. MASTER BDRM HAS A BEAUTIFUL PRIV MASTER BATHROOM. PARTIALLY FINISHED BSMT ADDS ADDTL LIVING SPACE. 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, DEEP FENCED BACKYARD. LANDLORDS REQUEST A MIN CREDIT SCORE OF 670. NO SMOKING/NO PETS PLEASE. REQD TO APPLY: COMPLETED APPLICATION, COPY OF CREDIT REPORT, PROOF OF INCOME, AND COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE. REQD AT LEASE SIGNING: 1ST MO RENT, 1 1/2 MO SEC DEPOSIT AND $300 NON REFUNDABLE CLNG FEE.