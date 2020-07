Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Nice newer colonial home available for lease. Living room with hardwood floors. Ceramic tile foyer and kitchen floor. All appliances included. Washer and dryer included. 1st floor laundry area. Finished basement with full kitchen. Huge master bedroom. Eating area in kitchen with doorwall leading to wooden deck. Central air. Large 2 car detached garage with opener. Wide cement driveway. Troy school district. Very well kept home, must see! 1 1/2 months security deposit required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE833082)