Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Gorgeous One Bedroom Condo For Lease: Recently painted Condo cleaned and ready to move in and enjoy the up coming spring and summer with swimming pool. Clean Kitchen with New Fridge and New A/C. All appliance Stay. Unit 6 With Basement Secured individual storage along with a good washer and dryer.

Nice open dining room and along with Living room leading to balcony. GAS AND WATER INCLUDED IN LEASE. Multiple year lease preferred including yearly lease. Club House and Fitness Center. Close to all shopping and Birmingham. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. The condo is waiting for a discerning client who loves a good clean upgraded condo living. (1 SMALL PET AND FEES APPLY)