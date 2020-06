Amenities

Units under construction now. Expected completion Spring 2020. Oakland Business Center offers Industrial zoning in Highland Twp. 1/3 west of Milford Rd/M-59 intersection, directly behind 59West. Turn N on Enterprise Dr & follow Blvd straight towards flag pole. Currently pre-leasing 2500 sq. ft unit sections at 8.50 sq. ft modified gross lease = $1771 per month. 3 year lease. Units can be multiplied in 2500 sq ft sections. 50 ft wide by 50 ft deep. Multiple units can run end to end or next to each other. Tenant responsible for gas/electric usage. Offering heavy fire suppression w/interior sprinklers. Energy efficient spray foam insulation. Private thermostat. 3 phase -200 amp Electrical. Includes standard bathroom w/sink/toilet. Auto ON/OFF exterior lights. High efficient LED lighting. Overhead radiant tube heating. 14'W x 14'H overhead door w/adjacent pass door. Clear span steel construction. 1 month sec deposit + 1st & last month rent due w/signed lease. Fin.office space at addl cost.