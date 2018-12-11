Rent Calculator
Home
/
Troy, MI
/
1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM
1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive
1130 Birchwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1130 Birchwood Avenue, Troy, MI 48083
Maple Road
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 Bedrooms Ranch Style Home. Large Spacious Living Room, Large Kitchen,All Appliances Included. Enjoy entertaining on the large covered deck in the very big backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive have any available units?
1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Troy, MI
.
Is 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Troy
.
Does 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive offer parking?
No, 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
