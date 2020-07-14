All apartments in Traverse City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Liv Arbors

2955 Leggett Dr · (231) 538-2182
Location

2955 Leggett Dr, Traverse City, MI 49685

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liv Arbors.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Our beautiful Michigan rental community features an extensive selection of studio, 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments and condominiums. Set among rolling hills and woods bounded by the Miller Creek Nature Preserve, Liv Arbors offers a serene retreat designed to complement the natural beauty and lush green landscaping surrounding the community. You can enjoy the peaceful setting within minutes of all the beaches, services and recreation of the beautiful Grand Traverse Region. Our friendly on-site management team can help you discover a relaxing resort-style rental community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $750 refundable deposit or $199 non-refundable security fee- based on qualifying criteria
Move-in Fees: $100 refundable holding deposit, $200 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 initial fee.
limit: 3 pets maximum. Only 2 of which may be dogs.
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog.
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Some breed restrictions apply. We accept all breeds with the exception of Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Chow-Chows, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and any dog-wolf mix, or mix containing one of aforementioned breeds.
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat.
Parking Details: Parking spaces are open in front of each building, some home include a garage, some garages are attached, and garages can be leased.
Storage Details: There is a storage closet available off of the patio or balcony.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liv Arbors have any available units?
Liv Arbors doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Traverse City, MI.
What amenities does Liv Arbors have?
Some of Liv Arbors's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liv Arbors currently offering any rent specials?
Liv Arbors is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liv Arbors pet-friendly?
Yes, Liv Arbors is pet friendly.
Does Liv Arbors offer parking?
Yes, Liv Arbors offers parking.
Does Liv Arbors have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Liv Arbors offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Liv Arbors have a pool?
Yes, Liv Arbors has a pool.
Does Liv Arbors have accessible units?
Yes, Liv Arbors has accessible units.
Does Liv Arbors have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liv Arbors has units with dishwashers.
Does Liv Arbors have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Liv Arbors has units with air conditioning.
