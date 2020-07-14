Liv Arbors

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $750 refundable deposit or $199 non-refundable security fee- based on qualifying criteria
Move-in Fees: $100 refundable holding deposit, $200 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 initial fee.
limit: 3 pets maximum. Only 2 of which may be dogs.
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog.
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Some breed restrictions apply. We accept all breeds with the exception of Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Chow-Chows, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and any dog-wolf mix, or mix containing one of aforementioned breeds.
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat.
Parking Details: Parking spaces are open in front of each building, some home include a garage, some garages are attached, and garages can be leased.
Storage Details: There is a storage closet available off of the patio or balcony.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.