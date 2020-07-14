All apartments in Traverse City
Emerald Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Emerald Creek Apartments

2516 Crossing Cir · (231) 714-6248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2516 Crossing Cir, Traverse City, MI 49684

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
online portal
Emerald Creek Apartments in Traverse City, MI feature two bedroom apartment homes with plenty of storage, full kitchens with plenty of storage and counter space which lead into spacious living rooms and private washers and dryers. Plenty of natural light comes into each living area through a private balcony or patio, which leads to views of the surrounding woodland landscape. Our pet-friendly community borders the 35-acre Grand Traverse nature preserve, with trails that allow you to take in the serene sights, sounds of wildlife, and natural surroundings. Whether you're walking the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan, hiking the woodland trails of Northern Michigan or shopping downtown at any of the charming boutiques, living in Traverse City is just like living in a slice of paradise. We are located right across the street from Grand Traverse Mall, with easy access to US-31, and are just 3 miles south of the crystal clear waters of Lake Michigan and Grand Traverse Bay. Call us to sche

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 One time fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: 2 spaces included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerald Creek Apartments have any available units?
Emerald Creek Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Traverse City, MI.
What amenities does Emerald Creek Apartments have?
Some of Emerald Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerald Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Emerald Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Emerald Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Emerald Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Emerald Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Emerald Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Emerald Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Emerald Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Emerald Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Emerald Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
