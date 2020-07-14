Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center elevator bbq/grill bike storage package receiving accessible parking 24hr maintenance e-payments fire pit internet access online portal

Emerald Creek Apartments in Traverse City, MI feature two bedroom apartment homes with plenty of storage, full kitchens with plenty of storage and counter space which lead into spacious living rooms and private washers and dryers. Plenty of natural light comes into each living area through a private balcony or patio, which leads to views of the surrounding woodland landscape. Our pet-friendly community borders the 35-acre Grand Traverse nature preserve, with trails that allow you to take in the serene sights, sounds of wildlife, and natural surroundings. Whether you're walking the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan, hiking the woodland trails of Northern Michigan or shopping downtown at any of the charming boutiques, living in Traverse City is just like living in a slice of paradise. We are located right across the street from Grand Traverse Mall, with easy access to US-31, and are just 3 miles south of the crystal clear waters of Lake Michigan and Grand Traverse Bay. Call us to sche