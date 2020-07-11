/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI with washer-dryer
Liv Arbors
2955 Leggett Dr, Traverse City, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community offers lush landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court, and parking. Located just minutes from Miller Creek Nature Reserve, Boardman Lake, restaurants, and shopping. Units include dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, and more.
Emerald Creek Apartments
2516 Crossing Cir, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$980
800 sqft
Excellent location just across the street from the Grand Traverse Mall. Units feature private balcony or patio, lots of natural light, and large living area. Community has trails, nature preserve, and more.
1735 Indian Woods Drive
1735 Indian Woods Drive, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1735 Indian Woods Drive Available 09/01/20 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch ~ Base Of 'The Peninsula' - This Ranch Offers An Open Floor Plan And Single Level Living In a Wonderful Location At The Base Of Old Mission Peninsula, Close To East Bay, The Civic
Oak Park
1065 Washington Street
1065 Washington Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
1065 Washington Street Available 08/01/20 2BD/2BA Traverse City Two Bedroom Home - Charming 1,200 SF Two Story Home located in Traverse City. Great Location and Value.
501 Georgetown Dr #20
501 Georgetown Drive, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
917 sqft
501 Georgetown Dr #20 Available 07/28/20 501 Georgetown Dr Apt 20 - Two bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo located in Georgetown Square near the intersection of Veterans Drive and 14th Street in Traverse City.
301 Cochlin Street
301 Cochlin Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
301 Cochlin Street Available 06/15/20 Convenient Location 2BD Bungalow - Available in June 2020. This bungalow is a 2BD/2BA and approximately 1,500 sqft.
1301 Cass Street
1301 South Cass Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Rental available October 1st, in SOFO. $1,375/month, plus utilities, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, remodeled kitchen, new hand hewn finished laminate floors, fresh paint, full basement, washer and dryer. No pets, no smoking. 1+ year lease available.
Results within 1 mile of Traverse City
1505 Kent #2
1505 Kent Street, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
1505 Kent #2 Available 07/24/20 Premier Place 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a lovely 2 level condo located in Premier Place Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus spacious lower level.
1052 Hemingway
1052 Hemingway Ln, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo in close proximity to all that Traverse City has to offer! Meticulously maintained unit with vinyl plank floors in great room, kitchen and entryway. Fire place, vaulted ceilings, large master with private bathroom.
3893 Franke Rd
3893 Franke Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 BR, 1 BA Home Close-In Location - Cute Cottage Style Home Near Downtown Traverse City, Located Between Meijer and TC West Middle School And Offers A 1 Car Attached Garage, Wood Floors in Primary Rooms And A Private, Level, Fenced Yard.
Results within 5 miles of Traverse City
12012 S. Elk Run Dr
12012 South Elk Run Drive, Greilickville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available Now! Large/Spacious Condo Cedar Creek - This beautifully spacious condo is located in the Cedar Creek Association is a 3 bedroom 3 bath, updated unit.
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr
7221 East Leelanau Hills Drive, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr Available 08/05/20 Spectacular Views - Large Home in Leelanau Hills - This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of storage, large yard, amazing back deck with beautiful views of the valley. New Paint, Trim, and Carpeting.
Results within 10 miles of Traverse City
4025 Cedar Lake Road
4025 Cedar Lake Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
4025 Cedar Lake Road Available 09/01/20 3BD 2BA Great Home on Cedar Lake Road - Rare opportunity to live in this unique home! This private wooded residence sits back from the road and abuts to State Land.
8597 E. Donner Rd
8597 East Donner Road, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2453 sqft
8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.