1200 4th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1200 4th St

1200 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 4th Street, Three Rivers, MI 49093

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Currently occupied, available 7-1-2020. Three bedroom, one bath home close to town. Main floor master, newer windows and siding. Corner lot. $300 nonrefundable cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 4th St have any available units?
1200 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Three Rivers, MI.
Is 1200 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1200 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 1200 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Rivers.
Does 1200 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 1200 4th St offers parking.
Does 1200 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 4th St have a pool?
No, 1200 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1200 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1200 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
