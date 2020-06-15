Rent Calculator
6757 Syracuse St
6757 Syracuse Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6757 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI 48180
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Home For Rent - Property Id: 159218
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159218
Property Id 159218
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5856448)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6757 Syracuse St have any available units?
6757 Syracuse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Taylor, MI
.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Taylor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6757 Syracuse St have?
Some of 6757 Syracuse St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6757 Syracuse St currently offering any rent specials?
6757 Syracuse St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6757 Syracuse St pet-friendly?
No, 6757 Syracuse St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Taylor
.
Does 6757 Syracuse St offer parking?
No, 6757 Syracuse St does not offer parking.
Does 6757 Syracuse St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6757 Syracuse St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6757 Syracuse St have a pool?
No, 6757 Syracuse St does not have a pool.
Does 6757 Syracuse St have accessible units?
No, 6757 Syracuse St does not have accessible units.
Does 6757 Syracuse St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6757 Syracuse St has units with dishwashers.
