Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:41 PM

14746 Miller St

14746 Miller Street · (734) 287-6619
Location

14746 Miller Street, Taylor, MI 48180

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit Miller 14746 · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen opens ups to the living room. Carpet in all the rooms. No garage, no basement, no central. Window unit will be removed.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Taylor Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4839162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14746 Miller St have any available units?
14746 Miller St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
What amenities does 14746 Miller St have?
Some of 14746 Miller St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14746 Miller St currently offering any rent specials?
14746 Miller St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14746 Miller St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14746 Miller St is pet friendly.
Does 14746 Miller St offer parking?
No, 14746 Miller St does not offer parking.
Does 14746 Miller St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14746 Miller St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14746 Miller St have a pool?
No, 14746 Miller St does not have a pool.
Does 14746 Miller St have accessible units?
No, 14746 Miller St does not have accessible units.
Does 14746 Miller St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14746 Miller St does not have units with dishwashers.
