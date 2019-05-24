14746 Miller St

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen opens ups to the living room. Carpet in all the rooms. No garage, no basement, no central. Window unit will be removed.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Taylor Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4839162)