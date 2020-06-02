14462 Pine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Taylor School.



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



