Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Taylor Schools.



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4788797)