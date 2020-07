Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY!



Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community!



Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You. Each apartment home has top of the line finishes and features, such as luxury vinyl plank flooring, beautiful granite countertops, full size appliances and a washer and dryer. We know that life can be hectic and busy, which is why we've worked so hard to build you a home with all of the modern conveniences that are necessary to help relax and recharge.



Call to schedule a tour of the Sterling Landings community and secure your apartment home today!