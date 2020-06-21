5560 Seabreeze Lane

Amenities
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement. Oak kitchen with plenty of cabinets, all appliances included, breakfast nook, huge living room with vaulted ceiling, cement patio in backyard (no neighbors behind). Newer paint and carpeting. Move right in! Close to shopping, expressways, restaurants, and more. Requirements: recent credit report, proof of employment, previous rental history, non-smoking, no pets, 1 1/2 month security deposit, $200 cleaning fee. $1,600.00 a month.