Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:19 PM

5560 Seabreeze Lane

5560 Seabreeze View Street · (586) 822-8211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5560 Seabreeze View Street, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement. Oak kitchen with plenty of cabinets, all appliances included, breakfast nook, huge living room with vaulted ceiling, cement patio in backyard (no neighbors behind). Newer paint and carpeting. Move right in! Close to shopping, expressways, restaurants, and more. Requirements: recent credit report, proof of employment, previous rental history, non-smoking, no pets, 1 1/2 month security deposit, $200 cleaning fee. $1,600.00 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5560 Seabreeze Lane have any available units?
5560 Seabreeze Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 5560 Seabreeze Lane have?
Some of 5560 Seabreeze Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5560 Seabreeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5560 Seabreeze Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 Seabreeze Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5560 Seabreeze Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 5560 Seabreeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5560 Seabreeze Lane does offer parking.
Does 5560 Seabreeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5560 Seabreeze Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 Seabreeze Lane have a pool?
No, 5560 Seabreeze Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5560 Seabreeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 5560 Seabreeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 Seabreeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5560 Seabreeze Lane has units with dishwashers.
