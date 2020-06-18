All apartments in Sterling Heights
2215 Parliament Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:19 PM

2215 Parliament Drive

2215 Parliament Drive · (586) 685-7927
Location

2215 Parliament Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW! Totally glamorously redone! No expense spared on this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Sterling Heights. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors greet you upon entry & flow through all the bedrooms. The lavish great room embraces all that is cozy with its fabulous accent wall & fireplace. The bright & sunny kitchen is to die for, with new counter tops, backsplash & hardware complimented by new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful & inviting full bathrooms grace each floor, designed for even the pickiest buyer! Basement boasts a large size recreation room with another fireplace, along with separate office/laundry areas & storage galore. Large backyard ready for your inspiration! 2 car detached garage. Roof & driveway approximately 3 yrs old. NEW electrical/plumbing/HVAC. Vinyl windows throughout. Close to shopping, entertainment & the marvelous Dodge Park! $1500/$2250 sec dep-2yr lease or $1650/$2475 sec dep-1yr lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Parliament Drive have any available units?
2215 Parliament Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Parliament Drive have?
Some of 2215 Parliament Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Parliament Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Parliament Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Parliament Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Parliament Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 2215 Parliament Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Parliament Drive does offer parking.
Does 2215 Parliament Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Parliament Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Parliament Drive have a pool?
No, 2215 Parliament Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Parliament Drive have accessible units?
No, 2215 Parliament Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Parliament Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Parliament Drive has units with dishwashers.
