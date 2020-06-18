2215 Parliament Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

WOW! Totally glamorously redone! No expense spared on this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Sterling Heights. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors greet you upon entry & flow through all the bedrooms. The lavish great room embraces all that is cozy with its fabulous accent wall & fireplace. The bright & sunny kitchen is to die for, with new counter tops, backsplash & hardware complimented by new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful & inviting full bathrooms grace each floor, designed for even the pickiest buyer! Basement boasts a large size recreation room with another fireplace, along with separate office/laundry areas & storage galore. Large backyard ready for your inspiration! 2 car detached garage. Roof & driveway approximately 3 yrs old. NEW electrical/plumbing/HVAC. Vinyl windows throughout. Close to shopping, entertainment & the marvelous Dodge Park! $1500/$2250 sec dep-2yr lease or $1650/$2475 sec dep-1yr lease.