Lakecrest Ravine

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities accessible courtyard fire pit parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed gym on-site laundry pet friendly

Welcome to Lakecrest Apartments in St. Joseph, MI. Our community has everything you are looking for! Stroll along the bluff overlooking beautiful Lake Michigan or take in the peaceful wooded ravines. At Lakecrest, you are close to transportation, shopping, and entertainment. With a wide variety of apartment layouts to choose from, there’s a perfect home for you at Lakecrest Apartments!



Our apartments in St. Joseph, MI are extremely spacious and provide inviting layouts. Each apartment has oversized walk-in closets, vertical blinds, wall to wall carpeting, free air conditioning, and is on scenic Lake Michigan. Here at Lakecrest, we offer 24-hour maintenance to make sure that you are satisfied with your apartment. Come check out our numerous apartment layouts and look over many different floor plans until you find the one that is perfect for you.



Live Life Above It All…Only At Lakecrest!