Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Lakecrest Ravine

2850 Cleveland Ave · (833) 708-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$100 Off Your Move! Start your lease by 7/13 to receive $100 off your move-in costs. *Other restrictions may apply
Location

2850 Cleveland Ave, St. Joseph, MI 49085
District 13

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S1331 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit R2228 · Avail. Jul 24

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit R4341 · Avail. Jul 30

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit R2321 · Avail. Aug 26

$810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit R1205 · Avail. Jul 28

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit S5301 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit R1104 · Avail. now

$1,365

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakecrest Ravine.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome to Lakecrest Apartments in St. Joseph, MI. Our community has everything you are looking for! Stroll along the bluff overlooking beautiful Lake Michigan or take in the peaceful wooded ravines. At Lakecrest, you are close to transportation, shopping, and entertainment. With a wide variety of apartment layouts to choose from, there’s a perfect home for you at Lakecrest Apartments!

Our apartments in St. Joseph, MI are extremely spacious and provide inviting layouts. Each apartment has oversized walk-in closets, vertical blinds, wall to wall carpeting, free air conditioning, and is on scenic Lake Michigan. Here at Lakecrest, we offer 24-hour maintenance to make sure that you are satisfied with your apartment. Come check out our numerous apartment layouts and look over many different floor plans until you find the one that is perfect for you.

Live Life Above It All…Only At Lakecrest!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300 - 1st Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $30
restrictions: aggressive breeds, no weight restriction
Parking Details: Car Ports ($20).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakecrest Ravine have any available units?
Lakecrest Ravine has 7 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakecrest Ravine have?
Some of Lakecrest Ravine's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakecrest Ravine currently offering any rent specials?
Lakecrest Ravine is offering the following rent specials: $100 Off Your Move! Start your lease by 7/13 to receive $100 off your move-in costs. *Other restrictions may apply
Is Lakecrest Ravine pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakecrest Ravine is pet friendly.
Does Lakecrest Ravine offer parking?
Yes, Lakecrest Ravine offers parking.
Does Lakecrest Ravine have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakecrest Ravine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakecrest Ravine have a pool?
Yes, Lakecrest Ravine has a pool.
Does Lakecrest Ravine have accessible units?
Yes, Lakecrest Ravine has accessible units.
Does Lakecrest Ravine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakecrest Ravine has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakecrest Ravine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakecrest Ravine has units with air conditioning.
