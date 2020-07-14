1408 Niles Avenue

Amenities

Don't pass up this very well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown St. Joseph close to shopping and the beach! This lower level apartment features 1052 square feet, large front porch, and shared garage. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Owner pays water/sewer/trash. Sorry no pets allowed. Laundry in unit . Cable ready. Non-smoking. Visit our website cressyeverett.com/rentals to schedule a tour! Lawn-care provided, tenant is repsobile for snow removal. 2 parking spots, one in garage and one next to garage. No AC



Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverett.com/rentals today to schedule a tour!



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available 7/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.