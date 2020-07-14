All apartments in St. Joseph
Find more places like 1408 Niles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Joseph, MI
/
1408 Niles Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

1408 Niles Avenue

1408 Niles Avenue · (574) 575-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Joseph
See all
District 13
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1408 Niles Avenue, St. Joseph, MI 49085
District 13

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't pass up this very well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown St. Joseph close to shopping and the beach! This lower level apartment features 1052 square feet, large front porch, and shared garage. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Owner pays water/sewer/trash. Sorry no pets allowed. Laundry in unit . Cable ready. Non-smoking. Visit our website cressyeverett.com/rentals to schedule a tour! Lawn-care provided, tenant is repsobile for snow removal. 2 parking spots, one in garage and one next to garage. No AC

Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverett.com/rentals today to schedule a tour!

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available 7/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Niles Avenue have any available units?
1408 Niles Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1408 Niles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Niles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Niles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Niles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Joseph.
Does 1408 Niles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Niles Avenue offers parking.
Does 1408 Niles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 Niles Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Niles Avenue have a pool?
No, 1408 Niles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Niles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1408 Niles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Niles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Niles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Niles Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Niles Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1408 Niles Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakecrest Ravine
2850 Cleveland Ave
St. Joseph, MI 49085
Westview Apartments
2702 Lakeshore Dr
St. Joseph, MI 49085

Similar Pages

St. Joseph 2 BedroomsSt. Joseph Apartments with Balconies
St. Joseph Apartments with Garages
St. Joseph Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mishawaka, INSouth Bend, INHolland, MIElkhart, IN
Michigan City, INGranger, INChesterton, INPlymouth, IN
La Porte, INSouth Haven, MIGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

District 13
District 12

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendHope College
Bethel College-Indiana
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity