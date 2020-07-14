Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport some paid utils bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance carport

Enjoy first class living at Wyndtree Townhomes located in Springfield, Battle Creek's finest suburb. Our community has plenty of grassy area for picnics and play. With private entries and full basements, our two, three, and four bedroom townhomes are truly one in a million. Whether you are looking for a large eat-in kitchen, extra storage, washer and dryer connections, carports or hardwood floors, Wyndtree has a townhome that will suit you perfectly! Give us a call today to set up your tour!