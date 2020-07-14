Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
10 Wyndtree Dr, Springfield, MI 49037
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 01-20WT · Avail. Sep 6
$810
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 09-117BR · Avail. Oct 6
$835
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft
Unit 15-75WT · Avail. Jul 15
$835
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft
Unit 13-27GR · Avail. Aug 5
$835
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft
See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wyndtree Townhomes.
Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
Enjoy first class living at Wyndtree Townhomes located in Springfield, Battle Creek's finest suburb. Our community has plenty of grassy area for picnics and play. With private entries and full basements, our two, three, and four bedroom townhomes are truly one in a million. Whether you are looking for a large eat-in kitchen, extra storage, washer and dryer connections, carports or hardwood floors, Wyndtree has a townhome that will suit you perfectly! Give us a call today to set up your tour!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400-Full Month Of Rent + $300
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (covers up to two pets)
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open, carports $20/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Wyndtree Townhomes have any available units?
Wyndtree Townhomes has 9 units available starting at $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wyndtree Townhomes have?
Some of Wyndtree Townhomes's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wyndtree Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Wyndtree Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wyndtree Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Wyndtree Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Wyndtree Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Wyndtree Townhomes offers parking.
Does Wyndtree Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wyndtree Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wyndtree Townhomes have a pool?
No, Wyndtree Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Wyndtree Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Wyndtree Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Wyndtree Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Wyndtree Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Wyndtree Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
No, Wyndtree Townhomes does not have units with air conditioning.