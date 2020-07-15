Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, MI

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
8 Units Available
Wyndtree Townhomes
10 Wyndtree Dr, Springfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy first class living at Wyndtree Townhomes located in Springfield, Battle Creek's finest suburb. Our community has plenty of grassy area for picnics and play.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
359 Lakeview Avenue
359 Lakeview Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1417 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Lakeview - This spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home has just been renovated from top to bottom. Interior pictures coming soon! Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
313 Battle Creek Ave
313 Battle Creek Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$680
978 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car detached garage. Unfinished basement. Central heating and a/c. Pets okay with pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities/lawn care/snow removal. Section 8 Accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
9 Units Available
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
974 sqft
The Landings at the Preserve in Battle Creek, Michigan feature updated kitchens with breakfast bars. Spacious floor plans and patios or balconies. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$667
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$802
1000 sqft
Welcome to our Community. Tree Top Ridge offers affordable housing in a convenient location. Located in the heart of Battle Creek we are just away from downtown Battle Creek, Firekeepers Casino, and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
4 Units Available
Forest Hills Apartments
907 Capital Avenue SW, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
1000 sqft
Forest Hills is the ultimate answer to quality living in a haven of serene beauty and comfort.& around the clock attention to you.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
10 Rambling Ln, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$475
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$518
1063 sqft
From the very first day...you're at home. The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Fountain St W Apt 4
75 Fountain St W, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Updated one bedroom, one bath apartment. Range, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Landlord pays, water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenant pays electric. Battle Creek schools. $200 non refundable cleaning fee. (RLNE5503000)

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11 Stayman
11 Stayman Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1092 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795! Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Springfield, MI

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

