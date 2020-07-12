All apartments in Southgate
Find more places like 14955 Reeck Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southgate, MI
/
14955 Reeck Rd
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

14955 Reeck Rd

14955 Reeck Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14955 Reeck Road, Southgate, MI 48195
Southgate

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 315645

Huge lot spacious 3 bedroom home for rent. Large front yard and fenced in backyard. Complete renter background checks with verified income statements and previous rental history and recommendations preferred. Gross income to be a minimum of 3 times rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315645
Property Id 315645

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14955 Reeck Rd have any available units?
14955 Reeck Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southgate, MI.
What amenities does 14955 Reeck Rd have?
Some of 14955 Reeck Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14955 Reeck Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14955 Reeck Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14955 Reeck Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14955 Reeck Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southgate.
Does 14955 Reeck Rd offer parking?
No, 14955 Reeck Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14955 Reeck Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14955 Reeck Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14955 Reeck Rd have a pool?
No, 14955 Reeck Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14955 Reeck Rd have accessible units?
No, 14955 Reeck Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14955 Reeck Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14955 Reeck Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14955 Reeck Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14955 Reeck Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southgate 2 BedroomsSouthgate 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Southgate Apartments with BalconiesSouthgate Pet Friendly Places
Southgate Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OH
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIWyandotte, MIAllen Park, MILincoln Park, MITaylor, MIRiverview, MIWoodhaven, MI
Melvindale, MIDearborn Heights, MIFlat Rock, MIInkster, MIRomulus, MIGarden City, MIWayne, MILivonia, MIOak Park, MIFerndale, MIHazel Park, MIBelleville, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn