Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 315645
Huge lot spacious 3 bedroom home for rent. Large front yard and fenced in backyard. Complete renter background checks with verified income statements and previous rental history and recommendations preferred. Gross income to be a minimum of 3 times rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315645 Property Id 315645
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5915448)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14955 Reeck Rd have any available units?
14955 Reeck Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southgate, MI.
What amenities does 14955 Reeck Rd have?
Some of 14955 Reeck Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14955 Reeck Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14955 Reeck Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.