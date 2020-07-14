All apartments in Southfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Park Lane Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
23344 Park Place Dr · (334) 490-6196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We're almost full for the summer, better move quick before its "Oh Bummer". Use promo code: NOBUMMER to get $10 applications and up to $500 off of your move in.
Location

23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI 48033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 23311-1 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23016-1 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 23197-1 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 23368-1 · Avail. now

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Lane Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
package receiving
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. At Park Lane Apartments, we offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans up to 1,200 sq ft, each with their own private entrance, washer/dryer and carport. Located in Southfield off Civic Center Drive with easy access to M-10 the Lodge, and Eleven Mile Road, yet secluded enough for a relaxing lifestyle. Park Lane Apartments is also minutes away from Tel-12 Mall, and plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Park Lane Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities in a feline friendly environment. We’re an excellent choice for commuters and students alike. Whether your day is spent at Lawrence Tech University or the Detroit Medical Center, living at Park Lane Apartments provides the very best in apartment living in Southfield. Our friendly leasing agents would love to give you a tour, please contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Application fee per applicant
Deposit: $500- One and a half months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Lane Apartments have any available units?
Park Lane Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Lane Apartments have?
Some of Park Lane Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Lane Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Lane Apartments is offering the following rent specials: We're almost full for the summer, better move quick before its "Oh Bummer". Use promo code: NOBUMMER to get $10 applications and up to $500 off of your move in.
Is Park Lane Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Lane Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Lane Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Lane Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Lane Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Lane Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Lane Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Lane Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Lane Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Park Lane Apartments has accessible units.
Does Park Lane Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Lane Apartments has units with dishwashers.
