Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking package receiving

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. At Park Lane Apartments, we offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans up to 1,200 sq ft, each with their own private entrance, washer/dryer and carport. Located in Southfield off Civic Center Drive with easy access to M-10 the Lodge, and Eleven Mile Road, yet secluded enough for a relaxing lifestyle. Park Lane Apartments is also minutes away from Tel-12 Mall, and plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.



Park Lane Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities in a feline friendly environment. We’re an excellent choice for commuters and students alike. Whether your day is spent at Lawrence Tech University or the Detroit Medical Center, living at Park Lane Apartments provides the very best in apartment living in Southfield. Our friendly leasing agents would love to give you a tour, please contact us today.