All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like 20521 Woodburn Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southfield, MI
/
20521 Woodburn Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:32 AM

20521 Woodburn Dr

20521 Woodburn · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20521 Woodburn, Southfield, MI 48075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with a large sun room, 1 car garage on a beautiful wooded lot.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Southfield Public Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20521 Woodburn Dr have any available units?
20521 Woodburn Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 20521 Woodburn Dr have?
Some of 20521 Woodburn Dr's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20521 Woodburn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20521 Woodburn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20521 Woodburn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20521 Woodburn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20521 Woodburn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20521 Woodburn Dr does offer parking.
Does 20521 Woodburn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20521 Woodburn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20521 Woodburn Dr have a pool?
No, 20521 Woodburn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20521 Woodburn Dr have accessible units?
No, 20521 Woodburn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20521 Woodburn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20521 Woodburn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20521 Woodburn Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr
Southfield, MI 48322
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd
Southfield, MI 48033
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Similar Pages

Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms
Southfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Pet Friendly Places
Southfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity