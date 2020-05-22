20521 Woodburn Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with a large sun room, 1 car garage on a beautiful wooded lot.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Southfield Public Schools



(734) 287-6619



