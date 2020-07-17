All apartments in Southfield
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:00 PM

17333 10 MILE RD

17333 West 10 Mile Road · (248) 568-2292
Location

17333 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48075

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1 & 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 4020 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great location Office Space available for Lease! Suitable for Medical Clinic, MRI or CT Scan Center, Outpatient Surgical Clinic, Multi-Specialty Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, Urgent Care Center, Sleep Study Clinic, Child Care Center, and many similar Practices & Businesses. Right between Beaumont Hospital (about 5 miles) and Providence Hospital (about 2 miles). Easy access to Highway and Freeway. Individual all Brick Building with Large Parking spot for Patients and Clients. Immediate Occupancy! PERFECT LOCATION!!! Also available for Sale. BATVI. Check Rental Unit 3 MLS # 2200046359, Rental Unit 4 MLS # 2200046360, and for Sale MLS # 2200046361.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17333 10 MILE RD have any available units?
17333 10 MILE RD has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
Is 17333 10 MILE RD currently offering any rent specials?
17333 10 MILE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17333 10 MILE RD pet-friendly?
No, 17333 10 MILE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 17333 10 MILE RD offer parking?
Yes, 17333 10 MILE RD offers parking.
Does 17333 10 MILE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17333 10 MILE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17333 10 MILE RD have a pool?
No, 17333 10 MILE RD does not have a pool.
Does 17333 10 MILE RD have accessible units?
No, 17333 10 MILE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 17333 10 MILE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 17333 10 MILE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17333 10 MILE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17333 10 MILE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
