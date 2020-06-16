All apartments in Southfield
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:33 PM

16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075

16300 West 9 Mile Road · (248) 557-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16300 West 9 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48075
Southfield Downtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
lobby
Looking for a place to keep your lucky charms? March right in for your pot of gold savings! The 1st 6 people to apply, get approved, and move in by March 31, 2020. Will receive $500 security deposit, $300 off their move in cost, 1 free carport during their original lease term, and 1 free carpet cleaning during their original lease term. Hurry on in today before the pot of gold has gone away!

Come see what's new at The Reserve of Southfield. Major renovations and updated one and two bedroom apartments are available! Come experience an all-inclusive amenity package with a private balcony, fitness center, sparkling pool and more!

We can accommodate all lifestyles; enjoy our popular classic style or be the first to experience our newly upgraded interiors. Enhanced apartment upgrades include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, new ceramic tile bathrooms, windows and patio doors.

You'll feel like royalty from your first step into the lobby. Beaming with new ceramic tile walls, accent features and LED lighting, you and your guests will be impressed. Each apartment home is specifically designed with your needs in mind; from our studio apartments all the way to a 1,500 square foot two bedroom two full bathroom penthouse. The views from your new balcony will take your breath away as you overlook the surrounding area and beyond.

-Refrigerator
-Courtesy Patrol
-Sparkling Swimming Pool
-Card Operated Laundry Facilities
-Additional Storage
-Resident Referral
-Cable Ready
-Disposal
-Pets Welcome - Additional Pet Fee
-Freeway Access
-Beauty Shop
-Large Closets

Call: 248-557-8100
UNIT FEATURES
Balcony, deck, patio
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 have any available units?
16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 have?
Some of 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 currently offering any rent specials?
16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 pet-friendly?
No, 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 offer parking?
Yes, 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 does offer parking.
Does 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 have a pool?
Yes, 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 has a pool.
Does 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 have accessible units?
No, 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 does not have accessible units.
Does 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075 does not have units with dishwashers.
