15 Apartments for rent in South Monroe, MI with parking

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Monroe
15303 S Dixie
15303 South Dixie Highway, South Monroe, MI
Studio
$1,200
1470 sqft
Excellent location with huge parking lot! Former bank and previously approved through township to be used as a car lot. Many possible commercial uses- bring your ideas! Very close to I-75 expressway.
Results within 1 mile of South Monroe

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Monroe
25 S MONROE STE 312
25 South Monroe Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$665
570 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Public parking all around to choose from. 1 office space with large waiting/break room area. 2nd floor office. Elevator and stairs available for access to rest of building. Long term leases available. $14 a square foot gross lease.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Monroe
204 S Macomb
204 South Macomb Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,900
4852 sqft
Office building adjacent to the Court House. 4850 square feet. Formerly used by a law firm. 9 private offices, 2 conference rooms, library, lounge, reception, waiting area, and open work stations for 7. 8 parking spaces.4 lavatories.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Monroe
428 S MONROE
428 South Monroe Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$1,750
1595 sqft
Renovated in 2012. High Quality Office Space. Reception, 1 private office, conference room, 11 work station areas, kitchenette. Within walking distance to court house. Indoor parking garage and exterior lot. Convenient guest parking.

1 of 14

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
Central Monroe
25 S MONROE STE 203
25 S Monroe St, Monroe, MI
Studio
$5,200
570 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Public parking all around to choose from. 7 office spaces with waiting room and large storage/utility room. Small area with sink and cabinets. 1st floor. Elevator and stairs available for access to rest of building.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Monroe
554 Kaye Lani Avenue
554 Kaye Lani Ave, Monroe County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1354 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo near downtown Monroe. Master bed/bath w shower on first floor. Great room concept for wide open living space upstairs, great for entertaining! Attached 2 car garage, appliances, including washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of South Monroe
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 02:14pm
2 Units Available
Northwest Monroe
Oak Forest
300 Twin Oaks Drive, Monroe, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Twin Oaks Drive, these units feature garbage disposals, breakfast nooks, vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring and new carpets. The community offers a clubhouse and swimming pool.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
801 Catalina Cove
801 Catalina Cv, Luna Pier, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
For Rent: Spacious 2-story Condo In The beautiful Luna Pier! Lake views. Open First Floor Layout Includes Large Living & Kitchen w/ a Pantry & All Kitchen Appliances Included. Upstairs Has Two Large bedrooms, Each With a Closet.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Monroe
1428 Dixie Dr
1428 Dixie Drive, Monroe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
2 bedroom single family house with 1 bath. Unit recently remodeled, including new windows & doors, all new bathroom, kitchen, and 1 bedroom. Includes stove & refrigerator. Quiet area. Nice change from large complex living. Tenant pays gas & electric.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Monroe
1050 Telegraph
1050 Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
Approx 5000 sq ft warehouse with office space. Available immediately!!! Plenty of parking...Overhead door...High Traffic area...

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Monroe
1042 N TELEGRAPH
1042 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Office or retail for Lease. High Visibility! 30,000 vehicles per day traffic count. US-24. 3 private offices, 2 lavatories, large open area. Nice space. Plenty of parking. Pole Sign. Gross Lease

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Monroe
600 N TELEGRAPH
600 North Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
High visibility! High traffic count. New parking lot. 2200 square feet. Other tenants include; convenient store, insurance, tax service, mobile phone, barber, smoke shop.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Monroe
905 N MACOMB ST
905 North Macomb Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
1450 sqft
Professional Medical Complex with 1450 square feet suite available. High visibility. Conveniently located directly across from the Promedica hospital and among numerous medical facilities. Reception, wait area, 1 office, and 4 exam rooms.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Monroe
608 N TELEGRAPH
608 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
High visibility! High traffic count. New parking lot. 1000 square feet. Other tenants include; convenient store, insurance, tax service, mobile phone, barber, smoke shop.
Results within 10 miles of South Monroe

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3749 N DIXIE HWY
3749 North Dixie Highway, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$995
1100 sqft
Property with high visibility. Located in front of Kroger Grocery in Frenchtown. 50 percent occupied. Ideally suited for professional or medical office. 15 minute drive to Mercy Memorial Hospital. 45 parking spaces. Zoned C-1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Monroe, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

