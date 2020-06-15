All apartments in South Haven
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:38 PM

condo

516 Williams Street · (630) 707-4374
Location

516 Williams Street, South Haven, MI 49090

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 516 Williams St. · Avail. Sep 12

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
516 Williams St. Available 09/12/20 CONDO FOR SALE!!! Asking Price $310,000
Call for Details

Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, updates throughout, garage parking, private patio, washer dryer in unit, non smoking, no pets. Granite counters, stainless appliances.
Weekly summer rental.
Off season rental available Sept. thru May; monthly or longer
Monthly Rent: 990.0. - $1275.00

Weekly summer rental: $1800 - $2100
Contact Owner for Off Season Rates
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE200888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

