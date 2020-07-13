Castle Way Apartments.

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $200 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No Rottweilers, Pittbulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman, German Shepherd, Wolf Breeds. Must be 40 lbs or under. Spayed or Neutered.
Parking Details: Open parking. Carports. Garages $50/month.