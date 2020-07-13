All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Castle Way Apartments

5955 Weiss St · (989) 260-0296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5955 Weiss St, Saginaw, MI 48603

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-07 · Avail. Jul 24

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit D-10 · Avail. Aug 15

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit N-05 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Castle Way Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
playground
Welcome to Castle Way Apartments, Where Your Home is Your Castle

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $200 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No Rottweilers, Pittbulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman, German Shepherd, Wolf Breeds. Must be 40 lbs or under. Spayed or Neutered.
Parking Details: Open parking. Carports. Garages $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Castle Way Apartments have any available units?
Castle Way Apartments has 6 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Castle Way Apartments have?
Some of Castle Way Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Castle Way Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Castle Way Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Castle Way Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Castle Way Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Castle Way Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Castle Way Apartments offers parking.
Does Castle Way Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Castle Way Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Castle Way Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Castle Way Apartments has a pool.
Does Castle Way Apartments have accessible units?
No, Castle Way Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Castle Way Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Castle Way Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Castle Way Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Castle Way Apartments has units with air conditioning.

