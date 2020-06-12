Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 709 S 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Saginaw, MI
/
709 S 14th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
709 S 14th St
709 South 14th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
709 South 14th Street, Saginaw, MI 48601
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Large family home with a yard and front porch. This home is ready now! Call me for a tour! Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5690408)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 S 14th St have any available units?
709 S 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Saginaw, MI
.
What amenities does 709 S 14th St have?
Some of 709 S 14th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 709 S 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
709 S 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 S 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 S 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 709 S 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 709 S 14th St does offer parking.
Does 709 S 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 S 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 S 14th St have a pool?
No, 709 S 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 709 S 14th St have accessible units?
No, 709 S 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 709 S 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 S 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 S 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 S 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bancroft Luxury Apartments
107 S Washington Ave
Saginaw, MI 48607
Castle Way Apartments
5955 Weiss St
Saginaw, MI 48603
Bliss Park Senior Apartments
3205 Douglass St.
Saginaw, MI 48601
Similar Pages
Saginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw 3 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Garage
Saginaw Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Lansing, MI
Flint, MI
Midland, MI
Davison, MI
Mount Morris, MI
Bath, MI
Haslett, MI
Fenton, MI
Burton, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Mott Community College
University of Michigan-Flint
Northwood University
Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School
Lansing Community College