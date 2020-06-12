All apartments in Saginaw
709 S 14th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

709 S 14th St

709 South 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

709 South 14th Street, Saginaw, MI 48601

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Large family home with a yard and front porch. This home is ready now! Call me for a tour! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5690408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

