Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1918 Kendrick St A

1918 Kendrick Street · (727) 291-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1918 Kendrick Street, Saginaw, MI 48602
Southwest Saginaw

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$639

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296510

1918 Kendrick Street, Saginaw, MI 48602
3 beds 1 bath 1211 sq ft Lot size 5,662 Acres Detached Garage

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$639.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $59,995.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296510
Property Id 296510

(RLNE5841876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Kendrick St A have any available units?
1918 Kendrick St A has a unit available for $639 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1918 Kendrick St A have?
Some of 1918 Kendrick St A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Kendrick St A currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Kendrick St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Kendrick St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Kendrick St A is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Kendrick St A offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Kendrick St A does offer parking.
Does 1918 Kendrick St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Kendrick St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Kendrick St A have a pool?
No, 1918 Kendrick St A does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Kendrick St A have accessible units?
No, 1918 Kendrick St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Kendrick St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Kendrick St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Kendrick St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Kendrick St A does not have units with air conditioning.
