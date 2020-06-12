All apartments in Saginaw
1820 Marquette St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1820 Marquette St

1820 Marquette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Marquette Street, Saginaw, MI 48602
Southwest Saginaw

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom house, with 1 bathroom, and basement. This house has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and central air. It also has a 2 car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1821840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Marquette St have any available units?
1820 Marquette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, MI.
What amenities does 1820 Marquette St have?
Some of 1820 Marquette St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Marquette St currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Marquette St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Marquette St pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Marquette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1820 Marquette St offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Marquette St does offer parking.
Does 1820 Marquette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Marquette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Marquette St have a pool?
No, 1820 Marquette St does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Marquette St have accessible units?
No, 1820 Marquette St does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Marquette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Marquette St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Marquette St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Marquette St has units with air conditioning.
