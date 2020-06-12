All apartments in Saginaw
1566 Beech St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

1566 Beech St

1566 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Location

1566 Beech Street, Saginaw, MI 48602

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bdrm with garage. Call Bill Walton 989-714-2185 for showings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2066736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

