4810 BRIARWOOD Avenue

Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls. Just a few minutes drive to Somerset Collection and Downtown Birmingham and Royal Oak. Front doors of entry to building are to be replaced by association. Pets Negotiable with $300.00 NON-Refundable Pet Fee (15 lb limit on pets per association). 1.5 Security Deposit $250 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee $40 Non-Refundable Application fee per person Prospective Tenant to verify all information. Minimum credit score of 625 for all applicants before the owner will consider.