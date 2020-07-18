All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

3501 W 14 MILE Road

3501 West 14 Mile Road · (248) 374-7700
Location

3501 West 14 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
hot tub
Extremely well maintained, spotless condo. incredible location close to Birmingham, Royal Oak, and Beaumont Hospital. Condo features include: New Carpet, Paint. Awesome kitchen that includes Ceramic floors, maple cabinets, granite counters, Sub-zero 611 Refrigerator, Kitchen Aide Superba dishwasher, GE Profile double oven and microwave, Blanco double sink, under counter TV/ DVD player, Elkay Arexxo faucet. GE space maker washer/ dryer in unit. Full spa like bath with granite counters and ceramic floors. Formal dining area for entertaining. Enjoy your spacious living room with door wall to the balcony. Locked storage area in basement and assigned carport. Pets negotiable. Rent includes heat, water and assoc fee. Owner may furnish unit for additional charge if needed. Show today. this will not last....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 W 14 MILE Road have any available units?
3501 W 14 MILE Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 W 14 MILE Road have?
Some of 3501 W 14 MILE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 W 14 MILE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3501 W 14 MILE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 W 14 MILE Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 W 14 MILE Road is pet friendly.
Does 3501 W 14 MILE Road offer parking?
Yes, 3501 W 14 MILE Road offers parking.
Does 3501 W 14 MILE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 W 14 MILE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 W 14 MILE Road have a pool?
No, 3501 W 14 MILE Road does not have a pool.
Does 3501 W 14 MILE Road have accessible units?
No, 3501 W 14 MILE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 W 14 MILE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 W 14 MILE Road has units with dishwashers.
