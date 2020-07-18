3501 W 14 MILE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking hot tub

Extremely well maintained, spotless condo. incredible location close to Birmingham, Royal Oak, and Beaumont Hospital. Condo features include: New Carpet, Paint. Awesome kitchen that includes Ceramic floors, maple cabinets, granite counters, Sub-zero 611 Refrigerator, Kitchen Aide Superba dishwasher, GE Profile double oven and microwave, Blanco double sink, under counter TV/ DVD player, Elkay Arexxo faucet. GE space maker washer/ dryer in unit. Full spa like bath with granite counters and ceramic floors. Formal dining area for entertaining. Enjoy your spacious living room with door wall to the balcony. Locked storage area in basement and assigned carport. Pets negotiable. Rent includes heat, water and assoc fee. Owner may furnish unit for additional charge if needed. Show today. this will not last....