2207 Mace Ave

Amenities
This home is located in beautiful Royal Oak near parks and convenient shopping. The home has a fenced in yard with a private patio. The home has central air and includes washer and dryer. The kitchen includes a stainless steel microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There are also nice ceiling fans and french doors. The basement is large with plenty of storage space. Small dogs allowed. No cats please. Please inquire about your dog. Thank You.