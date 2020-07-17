All apartments in Royal Oak
Location

2207 Mace Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is located in beautiful Royal Oak near parks and convenient shopping. The home has a fenced in yard with a private patio. The home has central air and includes washer and dryer. The kitchen includes a stainless steel microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There are also nice ceiling fans and french doors. The basement is large with plenty of storage space. Small dogs allowed. No cats please. Please inquire about your dog. Thank You.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Mace Ave have any available units?
2207 Mace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Royal Oak, MI.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Mace Ave have?
Some of 2207 Mace Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Mace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Mace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Mace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Mace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Mace Ave offer parking?
No, 2207 Mace Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Mace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 Mace Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Mace Ave have a pool?
No, 2207 Mace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Mace Ave have accessible units?
No, 2207 Mace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Mace Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Mace Ave has units with dishwashers.
