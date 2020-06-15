26700 Grandmont St

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage internet access

A large 3 bedroom and 1 bath home. Open kitchen. Big bathroom with 2 sinks. Large living room and dining room. 2 car garage and No basement



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Roseville Community Schools.



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."