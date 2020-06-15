All apartments in Roseville
26700 Grandmont St

Location

26700 Grandmont Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
A large 3 bedroom and 1 bath home. Open kitchen. Big bathroom with 2 sinks. Large living room and dining room. 2 car garage and No basement

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Roseville Community Schools.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26700 Grandmont St have any available units?
26700 Grandmont St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26700 Grandmont St have?
Some of 26700 Grandmont St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26700 Grandmont St currently offering any rent specials?
26700 Grandmont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26700 Grandmont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 26700 Grandmont St is pet friendly.
Does 26700 Grandmont St offer parking?
Yes, 26700 Grandmont St does offer parking.
Does 26700 Grandmont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26700 Grandmont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26700 Grandmont St have a pool?
No, 26700 Grandmont St does not have a pool.
Does 26700 Grandmont St have accessible units?
No, 26700 Grandmont St does not have accessible units.
Does 26700 Grandmont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 26700 Grandmont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26700 Grandmont St have units with air conditioning?
No, 26700 Grandmont St does not have units with air conditioning.
