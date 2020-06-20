Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 26230 Barbara St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Roseville, MI
/
26230 Barbara St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
26230 Barbara St
26230 Barbara Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
26230 Barbara Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26230 Barbara St have any available units?
26230 Barbara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roseville, MI
.
What amenities does 26230 Barbara St have?
Some of 26230 Barbara St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 26230 Barbara St currently offering any rent specials?
26230 Barbara St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26230 Barbara St pet-friendly?
No, 26230 Barbara St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roseville
.
Does 26230 Barbara St offer parking?
Yes, 26230 Barbara St does offer parking.
Does 26230 Barbara St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26230 Barbara St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26230 Barbara St have a pool?
No, 26230 Barbara St does not have a pool.
Does 26230 Barbara St have accessible units?
No, 26230 Barbara St does not have accessible units.
Does 26230 Barbara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 26230 Barbara St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26230 Barbara St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26230 Barbara St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd
Roseville, MI 48066
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
Similar Pages
Roseville 1 Bedrooms
Roseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with Parking
Roseville Dog Friendly Apartments
Roseville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Southfield, MI
Warren, MI
Sterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Westland, MI
Troy, MI
Dearborn, MI
Novi, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Dearborn Heights, MI
Oak Park, MI
Plymouth, MI
Romulus, MI
South Lyon, MI
Monroe, MI
Harper Woods, MI
Woodhaven, MI
Rochester, MI
New Baltimore, MI
Melvindale, MI
Farmington, MI
Davison, MI
Wolverine Lake, MI
Belleville, MI
Milford, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn