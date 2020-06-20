All apartments in Roseville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

26230 Barbara St

26230 Barbara Street · No Longer Available
Location

26230 Barbara Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26230 Barbara St have any available units?
26230 Barbara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MI.
What amenities does 26230 Barbara St have?
Some of 26230 Barbara St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26230 Barbara St currently offering any rent specials?
26230 Barbara St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26230 Barbara St pet-friendly?
No, 26230 Barbara St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 26230 Barbara St offer parking?
Yes, 26230 Barbara St does offer parking.
Does 26230 Barbara St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26230 Barbara St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26230 Barbara St have a pool?
No, 26230 Barbara St does not have a pool.
Does 26230 Barbara St have accessible units?
No, 26230 Barbara St does not have accessible units.
Does 26230 Barbara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 26230 Barbara St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26230 Barbara St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26230 Barbara St has units with air conditioning.
