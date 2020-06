Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful bungalow style home features 3 spacious bedrooms and den could be 4th bedroom. Nice open

floor plan, beautiful newer full bathroom on entry-level and Lav upstairs. Kitchen has all STAINLESS

STEEL APPLIANCES. Living room has a nice Fireplace for those cool days. This home is really cozy and

warm. You will love it, conventiently located easy access to I696 and I94. Immediate occupancy

Move in costs are 1st months rent 1 1/2 months security deposit and $100 cleaning fee.