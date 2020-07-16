28496 Halecreek St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Great home on a quite street. This home is featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polished hardwood floors in all the rooms. Big back yard. No basement and no garage. Large counter top space. Lots of room with the cabinets.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome!

No Section 8.

Romulus Schools.



CALL TODAY FOR APPOINTMENT!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home"