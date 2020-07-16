All apartments in Romulus
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

28496 Halecreek St

28496 Halecreek Street · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28496 Halecreek Street, Romulus, MI 48174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Great home on a quite street. This home is featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polished hardwood floors in all the rooms. Big back yard. No basement and no garage. Large counter top space. Lots of room with the cabinets.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome!
No Section 8.
Romulus Schools.

CALL TODAY FOR APPOINTMENT!

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28496 Halecreek St have any available units?
28496 Halecreek St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28496 Halecreek St have?
Some of 28496 Halecreek St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28496 Halecreek St currently offering any rent specials?
28496 Halecreek St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28496 Halecreek St pet-friendly?
Yes, 28496 Halecreek St is pet friendly.
Does 28496 Halecreek St offer parking?
No, 28496 Halecreek St does not offer parking.
Does 28496 Halecreek St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28496 Halecreek St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28496 Halecreek St have a pool?
No, 28496 Halecreek St does not have a pool.
Does 28496 Halecreek St have accessible units?
No, 28496 Halecreek St does not have accessible units.
Does 28496 Halecreek St have units with dishwashers?
No, 28496 Halecreek St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28496 Halecreek St have units with air conditioning?
No, 28496 Halecreek St does not have units with air conditioning.
