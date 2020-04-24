All apartments in Romulus
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:44 PM

12084 Schultz St

12084 Schultz Street · (866) 724-5180
Location

12084 Schultz Street, Romulus, MI 48174

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unique home in Romulus with 3 bedroom and 1 bath. Lots of living space for the separate rooms. No garage and no basement. Rustic feel in the kitchen.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Romulus Schools

(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12084 Schultz St have any available units?
12084 Schultz St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12084 Schultz St currently offering any rent specials?
12084 Schultz St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12084 Schultz St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12084 Schultz St is pet friendly.
Does 12084 Schultz St offer parking?
No, 12084 Schultz St does not offer parking.
Does 12084 Schultz St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12084 Schultz St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12084 Schultz St have a pool?
No, 12084 Schultz St does not have a pool.
Does 12084 Schultz St have accessible units?
No, 12084 Schultz St does not have accessible units.
Does 12084 Schultz St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12084 Schultz St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12084 Schultz St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12084 Schultz St does not have units with air conditioning.
