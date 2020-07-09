All apartments in Rochester
219 Hacker St

219 Hacker Street · (586) 291-2652
Location

219 Hacker Street, Rochester, MI 48307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE - Great Location! Walking distance to downtown Rochester! Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse. New Carpet, Freshly Painted, All appliances included. Casement windows, Central A/C, Updated kitchen with doorwall to private deck. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Second floor laundry. Partial finished basement and 1 car attached garage. Lawn care and trash pick up included. First months rent plus 1 month security deposit. NO Pets. NO Smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Subject to approved application, credit check & employment verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Hacker St have any available units?
219 Hacker St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Hacker St have?
Some of 219 Hacker St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Hacker St currently offering any rent specials?
219 Hacker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Hacker St pet-friendly?
No, 219 Hacker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 219 Hacker St offer parking?
Yes, 219 Hacker St offers parking.
Does 219 Hacker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Hacker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Hacker St have a pool?
No, 219 Hacker St does not have a pool.
Does 219 Hacker St have accessible units?
No, 219 Hacker St does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Hacker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Hacker St has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Hacker St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 Hacker St has units with air conditioning.
