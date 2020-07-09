219 Hacker St

Amenities

FOR LEASE - Great Location! Walking distance to downtown Rochester! Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse. New Carpet, Freshly Painted, All appliances included. Casement windows, Central A/C, Updated kitchen with doorwall to private deck. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Second floor laundry. Partial finished basement and 1 car attached garage. Lawn care and trash pick up included. First months rent plus 1 month security deposit. NO Pets. NO Smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Subject to approved application, credit check & employment verification.