All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 1963 Beaver Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MI
/
1963 Beaver Creek Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

1963 Beaver Creek Dr

1963 Beaver Creek Drive · (586) 770-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1963 Beaver Creek Drive, Rochester, MI 48307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
FINALLY your opportunity to lease in prestigious Creekside / Fox Creek Village! Current tenants LOVE this stately colonial home, but are being transferred for work. Just minutes away from Downtown Rochester, this complex offers extensive walking/biking paths, fantastic community pool and amenities such as large playground, volleyball, tennis, etc. that make it one of the most sought-after areas to live. You’ll enjoy the panoramic east views of the grounds and huge pond from your deck, along with a daylight basement with 5th bedroom and full bath. Association Fee and Lawn Service are included in the monthly rent; pets allowed only with owner permission. Ready for new tenants beginning July, some furnishings will remain (updated photos to follow)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 Beaver Creek Dr have any available units?
1963 Beaver Creek Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1963 Beaver Creek Dr have?
Some of 1963 Beaver Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 Beaver Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Beaver Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Beaver Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1963 Beaver Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1963 Beaver Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1963 Beaver Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 1963 Beaver Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 Beaver Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Beaver Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1963 Beaver Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 1963 Beaver Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1963 Beaver Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Beaver Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 Beaver Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1963 Beaver Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1963 Beaver Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1963 Beaver Creek Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St
Rochester, MI 48094

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with Washer-DryersRochester Pet Friendly Places
Rochester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MISouth Lyon, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MI
Northville, MIDavison, MIUtica, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIFenton, MIGarden City, MICenter Line, MILivonia, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIAllen Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity