1963 Beaver Creek Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

FINALLY your opportunity to lease in prestigious Creekside / Fox Creek Village! Current tenants LOVE this stately colonial home, but are being transferred for work. Just minutes away from Downtown Rochester, this complex offers extensive walking/biking paths, fantastic community pool and amenities such as large playground, volleyball, tennis, etc. that make it one of the most sought-after areas to live. You’ll enjoy the panoramic east views of the grounds and huge pond from your deck, along with a daylight basement with 5th bedroom and full bath. Association Fee and Lawn Service are included in the monthly rent; pets allowed only with owner permission. Ready for new tenants beginning July, some furnishings will remain (updated photos to follow)