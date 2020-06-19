All apartments in Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills, MI
736 HAMILTON Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

736 HAMILTON Court

736 Hamilton Court · No Longer Available
Location

736 Hamilton Court, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bed, 2 Full baths, 2 Half bath, 2 car garage condo with finished walkout basement with half bath available for rent. Recently updated flooring/painting.
Clean & spacious, located close to schools, shopping, dining & major expressways. Neutral colors. Large kitchen, great room w/fireplace, dining room & lav located on the main floor. 2 large bed/baths plus bonus loft area upstairs.
3 times monthly rent in verifiable income must. No past evictions. Pets additional fees.
Available as furnished (preferred) / unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 HAMILTON Court have any available units?
736 HAMILTON Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester Hills, MI.
What amenities does 736 HAMILTON Court have?
Some of 736 HAMILTON Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 HAMILTON Court currently offering any rent specials?
736 HAMILTON Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 HAMILTON Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 HAMILTON Court is pet friendly.
Does 736 HAMILTON Court offer parking?
Yes, 736 HAMILTON Court does offer parking.
Does 736 HAMILTON Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 HAMILTON Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 HAMILTON Court have a pool?
No, 736 HAMILTON Court does not have a pool.
Does 736 HAMILTON Court have accessible units?
No, 736 HAMILTON Court does not have accessible units.
Does 736 HAMILTON Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 HAMILTON Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 HAMILTON Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 HAMILTON Court does not have units with air conditioning.
