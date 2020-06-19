736 HAMILTON Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bed, 2 Full baths, 2 Half bath, 2 car garage condo with finished walkout basement with half bath available for rent. Recently updated flooring/painting.

Clean & spacious, located close to schools, shopping, dining & major expressways. Neutral colors. Large kitchen, great room w/fireplace, dining room & lav located on the main floor. 2 large bed/baths plus bonus loft area upstairs.

3 times monthly rent in verifiable income must. No past evictions. Pets additional fees.

Available as furnished (preferred) / unfurnished.