3922 SOMERSET Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Home is situated in a great location, quiet neighborhood with more than 3000 sqft living space features of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with 3 car tandem garage. A large library/office with wainscot and French door. Beautiful updated open concept kitchen overlooking expansive great room and dining room with tray ceiling and panel of windows. Great room is accessible to desirable covered lanai. The gourmet kitchen features of SS appliances, center island with breakfast bar, ample counter space and large pantry. Built in mudroom with benches and closets. The marvelous master bedroom features tray ceiling, his and hers walk-in closet and luxurious master bath, complete with dual-sink vanity, large soaking tub and shower. Second floor laundry room. 1.5 month security deposit. $300 non refundable cleaning fees. Required of realcomp lease application, credit report and proof of income. Virtual showing available.