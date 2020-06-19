All apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:21 PM

3922 SOMERSET Circle

3922 Somerset Circle · (248) 342-0538
Location

3922 Somerset Circle, Rochester Hills, MI 48309

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3225 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home is situated in a great location, quiet neighborhood with more than 3000 sqft living space features of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with 3 car tandem garage. A large library/office with wainscot and French door. Beautiful updated open concept kitchen overlooking expansive great room and dining room with tray ceiling and panel of windows. Great room is accessible to desirable covered lanai. The gourmet kitchen features of SS appliances, center island with breakfast bar, ample counter space and large pantry. Built in mudroom with benches and closets. The marvelous master bedroom features tray ceiling, his and hers walk-in closet and luxurious master bath, complete with dual-sink vanity, large soaking tub and shower. Second floor laundry room. 1.5 month security deposit. $300 non refundable cleaning fees. Required of realcomp lease application, credit report and proof of income. Virtual showing available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 SOMERSET Circle have any available units?
3922 SOMERSET Circle has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3922 SOMERSET Circle have?
Some of 3922 SOMERSET Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 SOMERSET Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3922 SOMERSET Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 SOMERSET Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3922 SOMERSET Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 3922 SOMERSET Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3922 SOMERSET Circle does offer parking.
Does 3922 SOMERSET Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 SOMERSET Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 SOMERSET Circle have a pool?
No, 3922 SOMERSET Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3922 SOMERSET Circle have accessible units?
No, 3922 SOMERSET Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 SOMERSET Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 SOMERSET Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 SOMERSET Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3922 SOMERSET Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
