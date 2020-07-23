All apartments in Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills, MI
1819 Village Green
1819 Village Green

1819 Village Green Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
Location

1819 Village Green Boulevard, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,280

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
At the Village Green of Rochester Hills we are offering a two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for immediate subletting at our leasing price of a month. The lease expires January 5th of 2021.

As a resident, you will enjoy award-winning landscaping, a fabulous pool with expansive sundeck and cabana area, a new fitness center with multiple cardio stations, an indoor racquetball court and a new conference/business center. The apartment homes feature through-unit designs, private entrances, open kitchens with breakfast bars, crown molding, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, back splash, generous closet space, and private patios or balconies. This apartment offers plank hardwood floor, a gas fireplace, and optional attached garages. Ideally located in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Village Green of Rochester Hills is just minutes from Troy Beaumont Hospital, Automation Alley, Oakland University and Oakland Community College; 5 minutes from Downtown Rochester; 15 minutes from Royal Oak.

OTHER AMENITIES:
Conveniently located near M-59 & I-75
Rochester Hills school district, Pet-friendly community up to 60lbs, Washer and dryer in every apartment,
Attached/detached garage & carport parking, Resort-class swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor grilling station, tennis court, and playground.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Village Green have any available units?
1819 Village Green has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1819 Village Green have?
Some of 1819 Village Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Village Green currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Village Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Village Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 Village Green is pet friendly.
Does 1819 Village Green offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Village Green offers parking.
Does 1819 Village Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 Village Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Village Green have a pool?
Yes, 1819 Village Green has a pool.
Does 1819 Village Green have accessible units?
No, 1819 Village Green does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Village Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Village Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Village Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 Village Green does not have units with air conditioning.
