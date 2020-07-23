1819 Village Green

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage tennis court

At the Village Green of Rochester Hills we are offering a two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for immediate subletting at our leasing price of a month. The lease expires January 5th of 2021.



As a resident, you will enjoy award-winning landscaping, a fabulous pool with expansive sundeck and cabana area, a new fitness center with multiple cardio stations, an indoor racquetball court and a new conference/business center. The apartment homes feature through-unit designs, private entrances, open kitchens with breakfast bars, crown molding, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, back splash, generous closet space, and private patios or balconies. This apartment offers plank hardwood floor, a gas fireplace, and optional attached garages. Ideally located in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Village Green of Rochester Hills is just minutes from Troy Beaumont Hospital, Automation Alley, Oakland University and Oakland Community College; 5 minutes from Downtown Rochester; 15 minutes from Royal Oak.



OTHER AMENITIES:

Conveniently located near M-59 & I-75

Rochester Hills school district, Pet-friendly community up to 60lbs, Washer and dryer in every apartment,

Attached/detached garage & carport parking, Resort-class swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor grilling station, tennis court, and playground.

