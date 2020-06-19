All apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:37 PM

1566 Colony Drive

1566 Colony Drive · (586) 557-0268
Location

1566 Colony Drive, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Spacious ranch! Super clean! Newer carpet & paint. Newer kitchen appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor laundry (washer & dryer included). Great room with gas fireplace and doorwall to private deck. Full basement plumbed for bath. Newer roof, windows, furnace & A/C. 2 car attached garage. Yard maintenance included in rent. On-call maintenance person! One and a half months security/$200 non-refundable cleaning fee. Great location..close to downtown Rochester, shopping, etc. SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Colony Drive have any available units?
1566 Colony Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1566 Colony Drive have?
Some of 1566 Colony Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 Colony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Colony Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Colony Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1566 Colony Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1566 Colony Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1566 Colony Drive does offer parking.
Does 1566 Colony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1566 Colony Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Colony Drive have a pool?
No, 1566 Colony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1566 Colony Drive have accessible units?
No, 1566 Colony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Colony Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1566 Colony Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 Colony Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1566 Colony Drive has units with air conditioning.
