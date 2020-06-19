1566 Colony Drive

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Spacious ranch! Super clean! Newer carpet & paint. Newer kitchen appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor laundry (washer & dryer included). Great room with gas fireplace and doorwall to private deck. Full basement plumbed for bath. Newer roof, windows, furnace & A/C. 2 car attached garage. Yard maintenance included in rent. On-call maintenance person! One and a half months security/$200 non-refundable cleaning fee. Great location..close to downtown Rochester, shopping, etc. SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE