18759 Riverview St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2250. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Riverview Schools



(734) 287-6619



