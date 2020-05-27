All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:33 AM

18759 Riverview St

18759 Riverview Street · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI 48193
Riverview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2250. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Riverview Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18759 Riverview St have any available units?
18759 Riverview St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18759 Riverview St have?
Some of 18759 Riverview St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18759 Riverview St currently offering any rent specials?
18759 Riverview St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18759 Riverview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18759 Riverview St is pet friendly.
Does 18759 Riverview St offer parking?
No, 18759 Riverview St does not offer parking.
Does 18759 Riverview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18759 Riverview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18759 Riverview St have a pool?
No, 18759 Riverview St does not have a pool.
Does 18759 Riverview St have accessible units?
No, 18759 Riverview St does not have accessible units.
Does 18759 Riverview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18759 Riverview St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18759 Riverview St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18759 Riverview St does not have units with air conditioning.
