18759 Riverview St

Amenities
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2250. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Riverview Schools
(734) 287-6619
